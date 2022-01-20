The Vidalia Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras Parade will be held Saturday, February 26 at 3 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Vidalia Upper Elementary, with lineup at 2 p.m.

The parade will go down Carter Street to Vidalia High School.

For more information, contact Cassandra Lynch at 318-518-7656 or Rhonda Havard at 601-597-0682.

