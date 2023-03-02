Vidalia High School stayed with Rayville for three quarters before the Hornet depth wore down the Vikings in a 61-28 Division III non-select playoff game at Rayville Friday.
The Hornets, the No. 5 seed, faced Donaldsonville Tuesday.
“They pulled ahead of us early, but we settled down and took the lead in the second quarter,” said Vidalia coach Damus Smith. “We trailed 30-25 at halftime. We only had eight players, and they kept sending in fresh players. But we battled. Their big guy (Clay Thompson) inside took over in the final quarter.”
Kabari Davis led Vidalia with 12 points, while Chris Brooks added 11.
Camron Smith led Rayville with 14 points, while Thompson added 14.
Vidalia finished its season at 8-17.
Rayville hosted Donaldsonville Tuesday.
Monterey ended its season at No. 5, Lacassine in a Division V non-select contest, falling to the Cardinals 73-49 Friday at Lacassine.
Monterey, the No. 28 seed, defeated Lacassine 39-36 two years ago in a first-round game.
“I’m sure that was a lot of the motivation and they had their stingers out a little more, but they are really a very good team,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “They have nine seniors, so there’s a lot of experience on that team.”
Nathan Blount led Monterey with 14 points. Jack Magoun added 13 and Phillip Atkins 10.
Monterey ends its season at 14-11.
“I thought we played better after the Christmas break,” Richard said. “I’m really going to miss our seniors. I’ve been working with them since they were 10 years old.”
