Calling it one of the best Vidalia Lady Viking tournaments in recent years, Vidalia coach Forrest Foster said only one thing could have made it better — more wins for the host team.
“It was a very successful tournament and we appreciate everyone who came out and volunteered or watched,” Foster said.
The Lady Vikings defeated Delhi Charter 23-3 before falling to Mangham 12-2 and South Terrebonne 10-8.
Against Delhi Charter, Allie LeBlanc and Tionna Ellis had four hits each.
Grace Barr, Lexi Maynard, Cayley Weatherly, Abbie Fielder and Hallie Weatherly had three hits each. Taylor McElwee and Kirsten Grove collected two hits each.
Grove and LeBlanc scored runs against Franklin Parish.
LeBlanc led the Lady Vikings with two singles against South Terrebonne.
“We have to develop a winning mentalitym’ Foster said.
Monterey fell to Franklin Parish 11-2 and lost to Mangham 4-3 in the tournament.
Against Franklin Parish, Meah Peoples doubled and singled for Monterey.
Monterey finished with 13 hits against Mangham and committed only one error.
Brianna King doubled twice and singled.
Allie Lipsey doubled and singled twice.
Graycie Wiley was 2-for-3 with one run scored and two stolen bases while Zoee Young was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one stole base.
“Franklin Parish has a really good ball club, but we had some hits and scored a couple of runs and only trailed 5-2 going into the sixth inning,” said Monterey coach Cary Shively. “Mangham was just one of those deals where we did everything we could to win, but just didn’t. I thought we had a good day. The girls competed and I’m very pleased with how hard they are working.”
In other games in the tournament, Mangham defeated South Terrebonne, 14-12; South Terrebonne outscored Block 16-8; Harrisonburg defeated South Terrebonne 12-7; Franklin Parish blanked Block 15-0; Lasalle shut out Block 15-0; Harrisonburg blanked Delhi Charter 15-0; Jewel Sumner edged Harrisonburg 7-2; LaSalle defeated Jewel Sumner 11-1 and Franklin Parish blanked Jewel Sumner 15-0.
Vidalia will play in the Mangham Tournament April 9-10.
