Vidalia and Monterey split a pair of games on the first night of Monterey Doubleheader Thursday in Monterey.
Vidalia boys defeated Monterey 57-50, taking over the game in the third quarter when the Vikings outscored the Wolves 23-7.
The Wolves led at half-time, 23-19.
“We didn’t play real well, and Vidalia played good,” Richard said. “We turned the ball over too much, especially in the third quarter. We allowed their athleticism to take over the game. Playing a team like Vidalia will help us down the road.”
Chris Brooks led Vidalia with 17 points. Mark Perkins added 11 and Louis Jordan 10.
Nathan Blount and Sam Gemar led Monterey with 13 points each, while Jack Magoun added 12.
“I like the progress we are making,” said Vidalia head coach Damus Smith. “It’s coming together.”
In the girls contest, Monterey led 14-6 at halftime before posting a 41-22 win.
“It wasn’t a pretty game,” Richard said.
Macee Green led Monterey with 14 points, while Addy Lacaze added 12.
Kiara Washington and Chesney Williams scored eight points each for Vidalia.
Monterey’s girls defeated Central of Larto 63-17 on Friday.
Macee Green led Monterey with 17 points, while Lacaze added 15 and Arden Crawford 12.
Monterey’s boys cruised past Central 77-21.
Jack Magoun led the Wolves with 11, while Nathan Blount and Lee Tiffee added 10 each.
Monterey traveled to Olla Monday to face LaSalle.
Monterey’s boys posted a 58-36 win over the Tigers.
Blount led the Wolves with 22 points.
“We weren’t very consistent,” Richard said.
The Lady Wolves fell to LaSalle 42-13.
Lacaze scored six points.
Vidalia fell to Grant 55-54 Friday.
The Vikings led the entire way until the final quarter.
Vidalia shot four free throws in the contest, while Grant attempted 22, most in the final period.
Kabari Davis led Vidalia with 16 points. Perkins added 11, Chris Brooks 10, Michael Randall eight and Elmari Lewis five.
Vidalia’s girls fell to Grant 29-27 Friday.
Washington led the Lady Vikings with 10, while Leah Warner added nine.
“We’ve played games we’ve had a chance to win,” said Lady Viking head coach Flora McKnight. ”But they are playing hard, and we will continue to play hard.”
Monterey will compete in the West Ouachita Tournament Thursday,
Monterey’s boys face Sterlington, while the Lady Wolves meet D’Arbonne Woods.
Vidalia hosted Jena Tuesday. Vidalia girls play at Block Friday.
