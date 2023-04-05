Vidalia High senior Jalin Moody captured the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Buckeye Panther Relays Friday in Deville.
Moody, who ran the fastest time in Class 2A last year, won the 100-dash in 10.92. He ran a 22.17 in the 200-dash.
Vidalia’s Elmari Lewis won the long jump at 20 feet, 2.5 inches.
Chris Brooks finished third in the high jump at 6 feet, and fifth in the 100-dash at 11.66.
Tyson Davis of Vidalia placed fifth in the shot put at 36 feet, 9 inches, and 20th in the javelin at 63 feet, 3 inches.
Bryce Barfoot of Monterey placed 18th in the 100-dash at 12.57.
Carson Woodrum of Monterey placed sixth in the triple jump at 37 feet., while Thomas Tiffee was 14th at 29 feet, 9.5 inches.
Brad Lyles of Vidalia was seventh in the javelin at 113 feet, 11 inches.
Kabari Davis of Vidalia was ninth in the discus at 79 feet, 7 inches, while teammate Larry Wilson was 14th at 62 feet, 6 inches.
Kourtlan Tims of Monterey placed 13th in the discus at 68 feet, 9 inches.
Louis Jordan of Vidalia placed 12th in the 200-dash at 25.01, and was 16th in the long jump at 16 feet, 2.5 inches..
Tucker Avery of Monterey placed 17th at 27.89.
Avery McMillan was 18th at 27.91.
In the 400-dash, Marc Perkins of Vidalia was seventh at 57.86.
Payton Hewitt of Monterey played 13th at 1:01.61., while Monterey’s Michael Foreman Jr., was 16th at 1:07.36.
Brenden McMillan of Vldalia finished No. 20 at 1:44.48.
In the 800-meter run, Jakoby Williams of Vidalia placed sixth at 2:18.00.
Vidalia’s Jamari Jefferson placed 13th at 2:34.00.
Monterey’s Jack Magoun was 15th at 2:49.00.
Noah Womack of Monterey was 19th in the discus at 42 feet, 7 inches.
Gabriel Cherry of Monterey placed 14th in the javelin with a throw of 95 feet, 5 inches. Teammate Woodrow Wade was 17th at 78 feet, 5 inches.
Monterey’s Brandon Tiffee was eighth in the shot put at 35 feet, 1 inch, while teammate Trent Harris was 12th at 30 feet, 1 inch.
In the 1600-run, Monterey’s Mason Dale was seventh at 5:29.00, while Magoun was 14th at 6:11.00.
In the 110-hurdles, Vidalia Sema’J Hayes placed fourth at 19.04. Hayes placed sixth in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.
Kabari Davis of Vidalia was fifth at 19.70.
Monterey’s Nathan Blount placed seventh in the long jump at 18 feet, 4 inches, while teammate Brady Avery was 10th at 18 feet, 1.5 inches.
Monterey’s Evan Wilson was 12th at 21.00.
In the 300-hurdles, Vidalia’s Hayes was fifth at 46.43, while teammate Davis was 10th at 51.84.
Ethan Wilson of Monterey was eighth at 49.75.
Vidalia’s George Williams placed 23rd in the shot put at 19 feet, 6 inches.
In the 800-relays, Vidalia’s team of Brenden McMillan, Chris Brooks, Louis Jordan and Jalin Moody was second at 1.33.74.
In the 4x100 relays, Monterey’s team of Phillip Atkins, Bryce Barfoot, Nathan Blount and Sam Gemar placed sixth at 49.17.
In the 1600-relays, Vidalia’s team of Marc Perkins, Addison Thomas, Jamari Jefferson and Jacoby Williams, was second at 1:33.74.
Monterey’s team of J.R. Forman, Gavin Pecanty, Noah Clark and Evan Wilson was 10th at 1:41.54.
Vidalia’s 3200-relay team of Marc Perkins, Elmari Lewis, Jamari Jefferson, Jaden Jackson and Jaboy Williams placed fifth at 10:33.
Monterey’s team of Talon Mathis, Braxton McClure, Brayden Robinson and Landon Beard placed seventh at 13:06.
In girls action, Vidalia’s Madison Jackson won the 100-hurdles at 16.64, was second in the 400-dash at 1:05.23, and was ninth in the high jump at 4 feet..
Vidalia’s Chesney Williams placed third in the 100-dash at 13.57, was fifth in the 100-hurdles at 19.67, and eighth in the high jump at 4 feet, 2 inches..
Monterey’s Rylie Murray was 13th at 14.64. Lily Clay of Monterey was 19th at 15.70.
Clay was 11th in the 100-hurdles at 21.05, and 16th in the long jump at 11 feet, 8 inches.
Vidalia’s Lyric Warner placed 20th at 15.74. Warner was 17th in the long jump at 11 feet, 7 inches.
Rylie Murray placed 11th in the 200-dash at 30.46.
Chesney Williams of Vidalia was 13th at 31.64.
Addy LaCaze of Monterey placed 12th in the 400-dash at 1:21.40. Teammate Ava Wiggins was 14th at 1:245.03.
LaCaze was fifth in the triple jump at 29 feet, 1 inch.
Monterey’s Isabella White placed 14th in the 200-dash at 33.46.
In the 800-run, Kiara Washington placed 11th at 3:12.00, while teammate Lyric Warner was 12th at 3:16.50.
Monterey’s Isabella White was 14th in the 100-hurdles at 22.70, and 14th in the 100-hurdles at 22.70.
Morgan White of Vidalia was 10th in the 300-hurdles at 1:02.31, and 11th in the long jump at 12 feet, 10.5 inches.
Monterey’s Ava Augustine placed eighth in the discus at 54 feet, 2 inches, while teammate Ryleigh Whitehead was 14th at 34 feet, 9 inches.
Monterey’s Brooke Brogan was 17th in the javelin at 38 feet, while Augustine was 18th at 32 feet, 11 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.