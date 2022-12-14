There was a familiar excitement surrounding the Vidalia High football program this past season.
The Vikings started off the 2022 football season 4-0 for the first time since 2017. A couple of big reasons for that were Viking head coach Michael Norris and senior quarterback/defensive back Sema’J Hayes.
The honor is the last for Norris at Vidalia after he announced this past weekend that he resigned as head football coach at Vidalia.
The Vikings lost to Ferriday before a standing-room only crowd in Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium 28-24, with Vidalia being denied a score in the final minute.
Vidalia finished the season 6-4, falling to Loreauville in the first round of the new Division III non-select playoffs.
Loreauville was the No. 2 seed in Class 2A in 2021.
Vidalia went 8-27 the past three previous seasons.
Hayes completed 116 of 212 passes for 1,641 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 421 yards on 99 carries and 12 TDs.
Hayes also had 20 solo tackles and 15 assists on defense, intercepting two passes.
For his efforts, Hayes is the 2022 All-Parish Player of the Year.
“We started out strong, but it was disappointing losing to Ferriday,” Hayes said. “But we found our way back. Overall, I think it was still a good season. We had a winning record. We revived the student section and got the community more involved.”
Hayes is most proud of what the team accomplished in the community.
“Stats don’t really matter to me,” he said. “The biggest thing was getting a winning environment. I want the guys coming up to look at being in the playoffs as a good learning experience.”
The strangest game of the season was the October 28 contest with Madison, which the Vikings won 36-6.
The win assured the Vikings of a winning record. However, the contest was stopped early in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out following a Madison touchdown.
On film, a Madison player blocked Vidalia’s Chris Brooks onto the track way outside the field, and then said something to a player on his way back.
Madison players left their sideline, while Vidalia coaches kept most of their players on the sideline.
Several Madison players were ejected after the game was called, while four Vidalia players were ejected.
“I hated it because I was having one of my better games,” said Hayes, who had rushed for two TDs and passed for two more before the game was stopped.
Hayes is preparing for the track season now. He runs the 100-hurdles and the 300-hurdles.
Hayes placed fifth in the 300-hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdles at the Class 2A Regional Meet, just missing qualifying for the state track meet.
But football is his first love. And he plans on continuing playing at the next level.
“I’ve gotten a few offers,” Hayes said. “I want to play in Louisiana.
Hayes, who plans on majoring in Petroleum Engineering, said he looks to play wide receiver in college.
“It helps playing quarterback to play other positions,” Hayes said. “It helps having an IQ for the game, and to develop leadership. If you win, you are the man. If you lose, it’s your fault. But it built me up a lot as a player and as a man.”
Hayes, an honor student, said academics are very important to him.
“I’m going to miss walking out in my jersey with my teammates on Friday night,” he said. ”I’m definitely going to miss Friday nights, those jitters before the first play, and getting that first touchdown.”
Norris said the success Vidalia had this year came from a change in culture.
“You have to behave like a champion before you become a champion,” he said. “It’s about doing what is right on and off the field and staying dedicated. That helps the community buy in, which helps the players buy in.”
Norris said he was expecting the Vikings to win six or seven games.
“We should have beaten Ferriday,” Norris said. “I knew the Mangham, General Trass and Oak Grove games we would really have to strap it on. If we could have beaten Ferriday, that would have had us hosting a playoff game. That doesn’t mean we would have won it, but it would have been nice hosting.”
Besides Hayes as All-Parish Player of the Year, the backfield consists of Delta Charter junior quarterback Juvari Singleton, Ferriday senior running back Chavo Thomas, Vidalia senior Jalen Moody, Ferriday senior Bobby Sheppard and Delta Charter junior Otis Bates.
Singleton completed 86-of-121 passes for 1,219 yards and 18 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also carried the ball 123 times for 948 yards and 18 TDs.
Moody, who ran the fastest 100-meter time in Class 2A last year at 10.72, carried the ball 100 times for 636 yards and five touchdowns.
Sheppard rushed for 547 yards on 76 carries, scoring five touchdowns.
Thomas finished with 359 yards on 34 carries, catching 21 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 10-of-16 passes for 154 and two TDs.
Bates carried the ball 97 times for 577 yards and five touchdowns.
Wide receivers are Vidalia senior Chris Brooks, Vidalia senior Zion Buck, Delta Charter sophomore Tyrin Singleton and Ferriday freshman Desmen Jefferson.
Tyrin Singleton caught 65 passes for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Buck caught 35 passes for 545 yards and five touchdowns.
Chris Brooks caught 32 passes for 498 yards and six TDs.
Jefferson caught 20 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns.
The offensive line consists of Vidalia senior James Brixey, Delta Charter senior Aidan Ferguson, Delta Charter senior Parker Blaney, Ferriday junior Maurice Smith and Vidalia junior Gage Cupstid.
On defense, the front line consists of Delta Charter junior Davis Cooper, Vidalia senior Devin Jackson, Ferriday junior Aiden Turner, Vidalia junior John Jones and Delta Charter senior Clay Roberson.
Cooper totaled 60 tackles.
Turner collected 30 solo tackles and 33 assists and had an interception and sack.
Roberson totaled 30 tackles, recovered a fumble and collected three sacks.
Jackson finished the season with 60 solo tackles and 42 assists for a total of 102. He also caused a fumble and collected a sack.
Jones totaled 34 tackles and caused a fumble.
Linebackers are Vidalia senior Kabari Davis, Delta Charter junior Lawson Reyes, Vidalia junior Jalen Hueing, Delta Charter sophomore Jalen Ivy, Ferriday sophomore Christopher Reed and Ferriday junior Howard Curry.
Kabari Davis led the Vikings with 120 tackles, 76 solo, picked off a pass, recovered two fumbles and caused a fumble. He also had two sacks.
Reyes totaled 31 tackles, deflected two passes and caused two fumbles.
Ivy collected 57 tackles.
Reed collected 59 tackles, eight sacks, recovered a fumble and caused a fumble.
Curry finished with 34 tackles and two sacks. Hueing collected 44 tackles, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble.
Defensive backs are Vidalia senior Courtlyn Brooks, Vidalia senior Brenden McMillan, Vidalia freshman Elmari Lewis, Delta Charter junior Jaydon Griffin, Delta Charter junior Ronald Ellis, Ferriday sophomore Caleb Ellis and Ferriday junior Kevon Thompson.
Thompson totaled 31 tackles, picked off four passes and deflected three passes.
Caleb Ellis finished with 27 solo tackles and 30 assists for 57 total, had 1 1/2 sacks and an interception.
Griffin totaled 23 tackles, deflected six passes and had two interceptions.
Lewis finished with 53 tackles — 24 solo — and caused a fumble.
Ronald Ellis totaled 21 tackles, had nine pass deflections and intercepted three passes. Courtlyn Brooks had 34 total tackles and three assists, caused two fumbles and recovered a fumble.
McMillan totaled 26 tackles and caused a fumble.
