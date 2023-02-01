Vidalia High seniors Sema’J Hayes and Zion Buck will be signing football scholarships in the Vidalia High School Library Friday at 9 a.m.
Both players did not reveal their school choices, wanting to wait until the school assembly Friday.
Hayes completed 116 of 212 passes for 1,641 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 421 yards on 99 carries and 12 TDs.
Hayes also had 20 solo tackles and 15 assists on defense, intercepting two passes.
Hayes said he looks to play wide receiver in college.
Hayes played wide receiver in the Gridiron All-American Bowl in Orange Beach, Al., in December He caught two touchdowns passes for his West team, which defeated the East.
His last touchdown pass reception, one that covered six yards, was toward the back of the end zone where Hayes went over the defensive back for the catch.
Hayes, the 2022 All-Parish Player of the Year, said he visited a number of schools before making his final decision.
“It feels good to be recognized,” he said. “To know only seven percent of high school football players get offered or sign with a college is humbling. I am very blessed.”
Buck caught 35 passes for 545 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings this past season.
Buck also returned 12 kickoffs for 283 yards and three punts for 110 yards. He returned two punts against Block for touchdowns, including a 65-yarder.
Buck played wide receiver in the Gridiron All-American Bowl in Orange Beach.
“I’m just ready to sign and show my skills so other people can get recruited,” Buck said. “Vidalia is a good program. It’s hard to make it out of Vidalia. I’m just blessed.”
“They both are hard workers, and very talented,” said forner Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris, who resigned as coach at the end of last season. “Sema’J helped himself a lot at the Gridiron Bowl, and Zion showed what he can do with us this past season. Some schools wanted Sema’J as a safety, but he will make a big target at wide receiver and be beneficial at that position. They just both have to buy into what they are doing and continue working hard. I enjoyed coaching both of these young men and know they will be successful.”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.