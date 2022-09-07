Vidalia High opens its home schedule Friday as the Vikings welcome Cedar Creek to Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
Vidalia opened with a 46-0 win over Sicily Island Friday.
Cedar Creek fell to Glenbrook 12-6 on Thursday.
Cedar Creek is coached by Matt Middleton, who faced Vidalia two years ago as head coach of West Ouachita.
Middleton was scheduled to be the first head coach at Delta Charter, but had a change of heart two days after accepting the job.
“They are well-coached,” Viking head coach Michael Norris said of the Cougars. “They play a very sound brand of football. Their guys understand what they are doing and they hustle. They have a solid program. We are going to have to play a good game to beat them.”
Norris said he is excited to be playing before the home fans.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout to support our guys,” Norris said. “It’s always special to play in Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.”
Middleton said his team was stopped twice on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and had a touchdown called back in the six-point loss to Glenbrook.
“It rained and we had horrible field conditions,” Middleton said.
Middleton is in his second stint at Cedar Creek.
“We had a good thing going, but we lost some guys through the transition,” he said. “But we’ll still compete. Vidalia is very athletic and their quarterback (Sema’j Hayes) is the real deal. They have some good skilled players and people running around getting loose. They are scary to watch.”
