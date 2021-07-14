Vidalia’s Senior League All-Stars Little League All-Stars defeated Lake Charles twice this past weekend to win the Little League state championship in Broussard.
Vidalia defeated Lake Charles 10-4 in their first game and Lake Charles 18-7 in their second game.
Greater Lafayette was the third team in the tournament.
Vidalia’s T-Ball All-Stars advanced to the championship game before falling to Lake Charles 33-31 on Monday.
Vidalia’s T-Ball team started off state tournament play with a 31-17 win over Southeast Shreveport.
Vidalia edged Moss Bluff 33-32 in its second game. Vidalia fell to Lake Charles 37-23 before eliminating Sterlington 32-31 Sunday.
Vidalia’s Little League All-Stars defeated Jackson Parish 7-1 Tuesday night to advance to a state title against unbeaten Eastbank today at 6 p.m..
Vidalia’s Little League All-Stars opened with a 7-6 win over Bossier.
Vidalia lost to Jackson, 10-9.
Vidalia defeated Moss Bluff 14-0.
Vidalia defeated Lake Charles 7-3 on Monday to stay alive in the tournament.
The state champion advances to the Southwest Region in Waco, Texas.
Vidalia’s Minor League All-stars fell to Sterlington 13-3 in their first game.’
Vidalia rebounded with a 12-3 win over Marksville before falling to Lake Charles 10-3 on Saturday.
Vidalia’s coach-pitch team fell to Lake Charles 18-4 in their first game before falling to Jackson Parish 9-2.
Vidalia’s Junior League All-Stars fell to Southeast Shreveport American 15-1 in its opener. Vidalia defeated Southeast Shreveport National 19-1 in its second game.
Vidalia fell to Southeast Shreveport American 12-5 on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.