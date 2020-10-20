The first drive of the crazy 2020 football season was a thing of beauty for the Vidalia Vikings.
Which is even more impressive when you consider the Vikings were two weeks behind most of Louisiana high school football teams.
After Rayville took a 6-0 lead on its first possession due in large part to a 52-yard run by Jalen Qualls to the Viking 10.
Vidalia then set up shop at midfield
Vidalia’s Sema’j Hayes lined up in shotgun for the first time in his career and completed his first pass covering 13 yards to Nickaloes Banks.
Hayes then hit Chris Brooks for 10 yards, before a penalty and two plays moved it to the Hornet 1-yard line. Hayes dropped the snap picked it up and ran into the end zone for the Vikings’ first score of the game.
Hayes ran in the conversion leading to the Vidalia band playing the school fight song, which seemed like 11 months since hearing it because it has been.
Rayville, which started out with two tough games against Union and Ferriday then returned a pooch kickoff 60 yards for a score as Koveceo Jackson took it all the way, going right before reversing field and taking off down the Viking sideline for the score.
Last year, Ferriday did not have a jamboree because of a miscommunication with the Grambling Jamboree. The Trojans lost to Alexandria 35-22 in their first game — the only loss of the year for the state champs
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith laster said not having a jamboree to work on special teams was a big reason for the loss to Alexandria, which has its own jamboree.
Vidalia was clearly at a disadvantage on special teams with no live preparation being a big reason.
On Vidalia’s next possession, Rayville’s Devonk Ellis intercepted a Viking pass on the line of scrimmage and rumbled 20 yards for a score
An 8-6 lead turned quickly into a 20-8 deficit.
But the Vikings played hard the remainder of the game and showed a lot of promise for the future in a 40-14 loss.
Now having a game under its belt will truly help Vidalia even though the Vikings face a bigger challenge Friday at General Trass.
The Lake Providence team hung with Ferriday early Friday night before the Trojans took control in a 62-20 win.
Ferriday quarterback Jyron Milligan has looked good in the pocket for the Trojans
And Daminya Milligan looks to be in the same form he showed two years ago
Ferriday has to get a grip on personal fouls if it wants to repeat as state champs.
Last year’s team was very disciplined throughout most of the season.
This year’s team can be in the Superdome (or wherever) if they can find that same discipline.
And how about that Delta Storm football team.
Without head coach Blake Wheeler who had a family member test positive (where’s Nick Saban’s tester when you need him?). The storm had to play its second straight game with high school principal Jimmy Comeaux coaching from the sideline. The Storm surprised Sicily island in a wild shootout — 38-32.
Comeaux was 0-2 after losing two games over the past two years against Oak Grove because of Wheeler sitting out and missing the Oak Grove game two years ago with a virus. It was nice to see the Storm team rally for their coach and Comeaux to get his first ever head coaching win.
Delta Charter hosts Delhi for Homecoming Friday night.
I guarantee Wheeler will be glad to be back home on the sideline.
