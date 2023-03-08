Vidalia softball falls to Mangham By Joey Martin Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A bases clearing single and error allowed Mangham High’s softball team to pull away from Vidalia for a 12-5 win Thursday in Mangham.“We played much better as a team,” said Vidalia coach James Thomas. “We hit the ball, just right at them, and cut down on our errors. We were much more competitive.”The Lady Vikings fell to Oak Grove 15-0 Monday.Grace Barr had the only hit for the Lady Vikings. “When you only have one hit and commit 10 errors you are not going to beat a lot of people,” Thomas said.Vidalia is sitting at No. 28 in Division III non-select.The Lady Vikings will play Jewel Sumner, Salmen and Mt. Herman in the Jewel Sumner Tournament Friday and Saturday in Kentwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports History Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library hosts virtual review Mar 1, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “Charles Krauthammer, The Making of a Wise… Read moreLibrary hosts virtual review Women's conference scheduled this weekend Mar 1, 2023 Women of Honor Women's Conference will be held Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 in Ferriday. Read moreWomen's conference scheduled this weekend AARP course slated for library Mar 1, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will host the “AARP” Smart Driver’s Course from 8:30… Read moreAARP course slated for library
