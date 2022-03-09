Vidalia High’s baseball team split a pair of games at the Harrisonburg Tournament this past weekend, defeated Sicily Island 19-0 after falling to Kilbourne 7-6.

Vidalia first-year coach Seth Thompson has been without starters Jake Spears, Luke Williamson Tyrin Jordan and Clay Watts on the mound  because of injuries.

“We had Kilbourne 6-3 in the fifth, but just made mental and physical errors which kept us from winning that game,” Thompson said.

Gage Cupstid pitched a perfect game against Sicily Island.

Williamspon had two doubles and a single. Gabe Rushing doubled and singled.

“We just showed our inexperience,” Thompson said. “Braden (Goldman) did an amazing job on the mound.”

Vidalia fell to Family Community Christian School 21-0 Thursday.

The Vikings will compete in the FCCS Tournament this weekend in Winnsboro, facing Caldwell and LaSalle.

   

