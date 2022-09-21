Vidalia senior Zion Buck had nearly as much total offensive yards than Block had offensive yards in the Vikings 62-20 rout of Block Thursday in Jonesville.
Buck returned the opening kickoff 62 yards, returned a punt following Block’s first possession 65 yards and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Sema’J Hayes to finish with 161 total yards, while Block managed 186 yards in total offense, most coming in the second half against Vidalia reserves.
Buck took the opening kickoff right up the middle to pandit.
“I saw an opening on the kickoff and I knew I had to go for it,” Buck said. “It felt amazing.”
Block punted from its own 38-yard line after its first possession, and the ball struck a Bear player covering the punt.
While most players stopped, Buck picked up the ball and ran untouched down the left sideline.
After officials huddled for a minute, the touchdown signal was given.
“After that first return, I wanted another one,” Buck sad.
“Zion was being heads up knowing the rules,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris.
Kabari Davis put Vidalia up 22-0 with a 20-yard runs, and Hayes ran in the conversion.
Hayes, who finished 6-of-76 for 101 yards, while rushing for 72 more, added to the lead with a 30-yard run.
Jalin Moody ran in the conversion.
Block got on the board midway through the second quarter as Kristian O’Steen found a wide-open Korin Collins for the score.
“We had a guy back there playing a different position,” Norris said. “But there’s no excuse for that.”
Moody got that score right back with a 43=yard run, adding the conversion run.
Following an interception by Chris Brooks, Hayes scored his second TD on the ground from 38 yards out.
Vidalia’s final score of the first half was the 34-yard pass from Hayes to Buck.
“I’ve always wanted to score on a fade route,” Buck said.
O’Steen and Collins connected on a 12-yard TD pass and O’Steen ran in the conversion to make the score 54-24.
The final Vidalia score came early in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard run by Devin Jackson. Elmari Lewis ran in the conversion.
O’steen and Collins teamed up for the third time late in the game on a 32-yard TD to make the final 62-20 as a running clock was used during the entire second half.
Brooks finished with three catches for 55 yards.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Brooks said after the game. “Sema’J and I have been playing together since junior high. We have a great chemistry. He’s my brother.”
The only downside to the win was 100 yards in penalties against the Vikings.
“A couple of those were just being aggressive, but the ones I don’t like are the blocks in the back which can bring the ball back 30 or more yards,” Norris said. “Those can kill you.”
Jalen Hueing had an interception for Vidalia.
But there was very little else the second-year Viking coach could find fault with on the night.
“We have five different guys score touchdowns, and were able to play a lot of people,” Norris said. “Sa’mel is doing a good job at Block, but they have been struggling. Good teams don’t come out and play down to their competition. Our guys were focused.”
Vidalia hosts Buckeye Thursday. The game, which is Military Appreciation, Law Enforcement and First Responder Appreciation, is being played Thursday because of a shortage of officials. Fans are asked to wear red, white and bluc.
Block hosts Lakeside Friday.
“We’re just going to keep chopping wood,” said first-year Block head coach Sa’Mel Washington. “The guys kept fighting and playing hard. I’m proud of the effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.