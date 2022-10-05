Vidalia High travels to the hottest team in District 2-2A Thursday as the Vikings visit Mangham.
“They have a very good offensive line, good running back, a quarterback (Austin Lively) who doesn’t make mistakes, good receivers and a solid defense that is where they are supposed to be all the time,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “I told our kids it’s like playing a third or fourth round playoff opponent.”
In a battle of District 2-2A favorites Friday, Mangham High got the inside track in district with a 50-21 win at Oak Grove Friday night.
Mangham, whose only loss is to Sterlington, improved to 2-0 in district.
Mangham’s Jalen Williams continued his fantastic season.
The Dragon junior, who enters the Vidalia game as the leading rusher in the state with 1,308 yard and 20 toiuchdowns, finished the game with more than 300 yards rushing, 97 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
Williams has now scored 21 touchdowns through five games.
“He’s the real deal,” said Vidalia Defensive Coordinator Kale Davis.
The Vikings dropped their first game of the season to rival Vidalia 28-20 Friday.
“They have a really good skill set with their quarterback (Sema’J Hayes) and receivers,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “Those same guys lead their defense. We need to keep doing the things we are doing, and continue to improve each week.”
