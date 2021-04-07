After falling to Rayville 8-4 on Thursday, Vidalia High’s baseball team rebounded with a 16-4 win over the Hornets Saturday in Vidalia.
“We finally did not have that one inning that hurt us,” said Vidalia head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “There have been games that we have given away, and we just can’t do that.”
Peyton Fort got the win against Rayville on Saturday, striking out seven over five innings.
Brett Walsworth collected two hits, including his third home run of the season.
Luke Williamson, Adam Eames and Lane Dean had two hits each.
Jake Spears, Tyrin Jordan and Gage Cupstid each had a base hit.
The Vikings are sitting at No. 25 in the Class 2A rankings. Vidalia’s three-game series with Madison Parish was canceled because Madison did not field a team this season..
Vidalia hosts Delhi Thursday before playing Monterey and Harrisonburg in Monterey on Saturday beginning any 11 a.m.
The Harrisonburg game is a make-up game.
