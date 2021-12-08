Vidalia High’s boys split a pair of games at the Tensas Tournament, while the Lady Vikings dropped two games.

It was the first games of the season for both teams.

The schedule was re-arranged after Ferriday High boys and girls both had to drop out because of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.

Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson had 81 total students and teachers were out because of COVID-19, with six positive cases≥

Vidalia High’s boys played their first game of the season Thursday, defeating Sicily Island 48-35.

Sicily Island led 15-8 at halftime.

The Vikings outscored the Tigers 40-20 in the second half.

“I think we had the jitters being our first game,” said Vidalia boys coach Damus Smith. “We played up to my expectations in the second Hal.”

Trenton Davis led Vidalia with 14 points, while Chris Brooks added 11.

Xavier Bates led Sicily Island with 11 points.

Vidalia’s girls fell to Franklin Parish 61-11.

Kiersten Grove led the Lady Vikings with eight points.

Tensas defeated Vidalia 72-57 on Saturday.

Trenton Davis led Vidalia with 22 points. Kabari Davis added 15.

Tensas was led by Preatice Britton with 18 points. 

“We were supposed to play at 1:15 p.m., but didn’t play until 3,” Smith said. “I think the wait hurt us. We finally got our legs under us in the second half.”

The Lady Vikings fell to Tensas 23-7.

Marley Watson led Vidalia wtih three points.

“We’re going to get better from here out,” said Lady Viking head coach Tema Larry.

Vidalia hosted Sicily Island Tuesday. Those results are in the A section.

The Vikings host Block Friday.

  

