Vidalia High’s boys and girls basketball teams dropped a pair of District 2-2A contests Thursday and Saturday.
Vidaila High’s boys team outscored Mangham 23-11 in the second quarter to take a 40-37 lead over the Dragons at halftime, but Mangham outscored Vidalia 17-12 in the final period for a 72-71 win.
Ray Jay Ransom scored a career high 36 points to lead all scorers. Curtis Washington added 14 points.
“We had the lead but didn’t execute the way we wanted them to and they ended up hitting the winning basket with nine seconds left,” said Vidalia coach Robert Sanders. “And then we fouled on a 3-point basket before that. This was ours for the taking, but we gave it away.”
Vidalia’s boys fell to Delhi Charter 64-45 Thursday in Delhi.
“We started out well, but they were talking at us and our guys let them get in their heads and we got away from our game plan,” Sanders said.
Ransom led Vidalia with 22 points. Washington added 10.
Ransom sank five 3-pointers in the contest.
The Lady Vikings fell to Delhi Charter 42-35.
Jamya Smith scored 22 points.
Vidaila’ girls fell to Mangham 48-23 Saturday.
Smith netted 10 points.
“The girls have been competitive, and they are learning so much,” said Vidalia coach Tema Larry.
Vidalia is now 7-7, the most wins for a Lady Viking team in 15 years.
“We want to continue building on that,” Larry said. “We’ve had some obstacles to overcome, but I’m proud of the effort given by the girls.”
Vidalia hosts Ferriday Friday.
