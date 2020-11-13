Vidalia High may get that third home game after all.
The Vikings' home contest against Delhi Charter on November 20 was cancelled because Delhi Charter has only 13 players because of COVID-19.
Bossier had its final game cancelled after Beekman Charter was unable to play Bossier on November 20.
Bossier coach Michael Concilio asked Beekman Charter coach Joey Lee if he knew of anyone looking for a game.
Lee told Concilio about Vidalia.
Concilio called Vidalia High football coach Michael Norris and asked about playing a game because he has several seniors and wanted them to be able to play one final game.
After conferring with Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley, Norris told Concilio that he will play only if they come to Vidalia.
Concilio received permission from his principal and agreed to bring his team to Vidalia for a final game.
Bossier is 1-3 and is ranked No. 41 in Class 3A. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.
The Bearkats defeated Loyola 26-23.
Bossier lost to Logansport 85-0, fell to North Webster 38-20 and lost to Mansfield 52-22.
The contest is going to be the Salute to Service game.
AirMed will fly in the game ball.
