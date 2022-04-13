Vidalia High tracksters posted top places at two meets the past two weeks.

In the Buckeye Meet on April 1, Vidalia junior Jalin Moody won the 100-dash with a time of 11.32. Chris Brooks placed third.

Moody also won the 200-dash with a time of 22.71.

The 4x200 relay team of Brenden McMillan, Louis Jordan, Brooks and Moody placed first. The same foursome were second in the 4x400.

In the 110-hurdles, Sema’J Hayes placed second, while Kabari Davis was fourth.

Hayes placed third in the 300-hurdles.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Chesney Williams placed fourth, while Madison Jackson placed fifth.

Jackson won the 100-hurdles in Mangham.

Madison Jackson placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Williams was sixth.

Jackson won that event in Mangham.

Jackson placed sixth in the high jump.

In other events, Chris Brooks placed fifth in the high jump, while Hayes placed sixth.

Matt Long finished sixth in the shot put.

Braden Washington also placed in the meet.

In the Rayville Meet Friday, Hayes placed second in the 110-hurdles and fourth in the 300-hurdles, while placing second in the high jump.

Chesney Williams placed third in the 110-hurdles, while Kiera Washington was fifth.,

Williams placed fourth in the 300-hurdles.

Washington was fourth in the high jump, while Williams placed fifth.

Camryn Mayberry placed sixth in the discus.

Brooks was fifth in the high jump.

Moody placed second in the 200. Moody and Richwood’s Antonio Taylor were in a photo finish in the 100-dash, but the event was not timed so it was discarded.

The 4x100 and 4x200 relays teams placed second.

Vidalia will compete in the Sterlington Meet Thursday.

   

