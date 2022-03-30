Vidalia tracksters shine By Joey Martin Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia High’s track team picked up three first places at the Mangham Invitational Saturday.Jaylin Moody placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.35, and second in the 100-dash with a time of 11.54.“Jaylin actually finished first, but they said he was second,” said Vidalia track coach Kale Davis. Sema’J Hayes placed first in the 110-hurdles with a time of 18.82 and second in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.Madison Jackson placed first in the 100-meer hurdles.Kabari Davis was fourth in the 110-hurdles at 20.05. Chris Brooks placed fourth in the high jump.Madison Jackson placed fifth in the high jump.Chesney Williams placed second in the 100-hurdles with a time of 19.81, and was fifth in the 100-dash.Kierra Washington was second in the 300-hurdles at 58.26.Vidalia will compete in Buckeye Saturday, followed by a meet at Sterlington, and the District 2-2A track meet on April 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vidalia Jaylin Moody High Jump Sport Athletics Kale Davis Chris Brooks Team Fifth Madison Jackson Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Delta Charter School 19 hrs ago Delta Charter School students recently attended the District Rally at Louisiana Christian Un… Read more Library to present Potts' virtual book review 19 hrs ago All during the month of April, the Concordia Parish Library will be presenting a virtual… Read more Delta Charter students 19 hrs ago DELTA CHARTER students qualifying for the State Rally which will be held at LSU on April 9 a… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustClaiborne Christian hires Brown as new boys basketball coachEllis blames judges for violence in Monroe2022 Boys Basketball All ParishWest Monroe defeats West Ouachita in dramatic walkoff fashionMcCraney polishes off brilliant Neville career with Player of the YearWossman's Jones maintains success in Class 3AThe Wall Street Journal: Biden laptop finally news fit to printMARTIN: West Monroe powerlifting teams shine in host eventWest Monroe man accused of harassing wife via Facebook Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
