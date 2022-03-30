Vidalia High’s track team picked up three first places at the Mangham Invitational Saturday.

Jaylin Moody placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.35, and second in the 100-dash with a time of 11.54.

“Jaylin actually finished first, but they said he was second,” said Vidalia track coach Kale Davis. 

Sema’J Hayes placed first in the 110-hurdles with a time of 18.82 and second in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.

Madison Jackson placed first in the 100-meer hurdles.

Kabari Davis was fourth in the 110-hurdles at 20.05.

Chris Brooks placed fourth in the high jump.

Madison Jackson placed fifth in the high jump.

Chesney Williams placed second in the 100-hurdles with a time of 19.81, and was fifth in the 100-dash.

Kierra Washington was second in the 300-hurdles at 58.26.

Vidalia will compete in Buckeye Saturday, followed by a meet at Sterlington, and the District 2-2A track meet on April 16.

  

