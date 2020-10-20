Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris expects an angry General Trass team when his squad visits the Panthers Friday in Lake Providence.
General Trass dropped its first game of the season, falling 62-20 to Ferriday Friday in Ferriday.
Vidalia fell to Rayville 48-22 in its first game of the season after having its first two games cancelled because of Covid-19.
“It was good to get on the field and we expect to have a good week of practice after finally being able to play,” Norris said. “We can’t worry about what General Trass does, we have to execute and put forth a great effort.”
Norris said there were a number of first-game mistakes his coaches will be working on this week.
“We have to clean up some stuff in the secondary,” Norris said. “And we can improve on the offensive line. We’ve got a number of young guys competing, but we’re going to play with the players who are producing.”
General Trass head coach Toriano Wells said his team cannot have the type of mental lapses it had last week against Ferriday.
“I was really impressed watching film of Vidalia,” Wells said. “They looked pretty good. We will have to be ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.