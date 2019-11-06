Vidalia High ends its regular season Friday as the Vikings visit Delhi Charter Friday.
The Vikings are ranked No. 36 in Class 2A power rankings.
The top 32 teams make the playoffs.
“We still have a chance to get in if we win, so that’s enough motivation right there,” said Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth. “We want to finish strong no matter what.”
The Vikings, 2-7, have been without several players with injuries or dealing with the flu.
“It’s been a strange year,” Faircloth said.
Delhi Charter is ranked No. 32 in the rankings.
“They have some athletes,” Fairlcoth said. “Their quarterback (Kameron Wicker) is a tough quarterback who does a good job.”
The playoff bracket will be released Sunday.
Delta Charter ends its regular season with a home game Friday against Ouachita Christian School.
The Eagles are 8-1 overall and 6-0 in district.
Ouachita Christian is ranked No. 5 Division 4.
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh won his 200th career game two weeks ago.
“I have the utmost respect for Coach Fitzhugh,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “His teams are always well-coached and fight hard. He always has tough, hard-nosed kids. And that’s a credit to him.”
The Eagles are led by quarterback Hunter Herring and running back Will Fitzhugh.
“This is the most complete Ouachita Chrisitan team I have seen since around 2004,” Wheeler said. “We have to play perfect. They are the kind of team you cannot make mistakes against.”
Delta Charter, 3-6, is sitting at No. 18 in the Class 1A power rankings.
“We need to focus on this game and then get ready for the playoffs,” Wheeler said.
The playoff bracket will be released Sunday.
