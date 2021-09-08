Vidalia High goes on the road for the first time this season, taking on a Jena opponent which has not had a game because it’s scheduled opener was cancelled because Rayville had COVID-19 issues.
“They are big up front,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “We saw them in their jamboree and they were very physical. Offensively, they line up and run the ball at you.”
Jena’s defensive co-ordinator is former Vidalia head football coach Rob Faircloth.
“Coach Faircloth knows us well,” Norris said. “He is going to stack the box and make us throw it.”
Jena was the No. 11 seed in Class 3A last year, defeating Kenner Discovery Health Science 48-12 in the first round and Jewel Sumner 8-0 in the second round.
The Giants lost a 28-26 heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep in the quarterfinals.
“This is a good measuring stick for us,” Norris said. “They are a good test for us, and our guys are excited about the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.