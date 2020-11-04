Vidalia hits the road Friday as the Vikings travel to Tallulah to face Madison.
The Jaguars defeated Beekman Charter 48-14 on Thursday.
Madison was beaten by Ferriday 62-0 in a game that took two days to play because of the weather.
Vidalia is coming off a 70-0 loss to Ferriday.
“They do a good job and they are coached well,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “They don’t do anything special. They have a four-man front and use a cover 2. Offensively, they use their athleticism. It comes down to us what we preach every week. We have to execute and do our job. And we have to make them do their jobs. Our kids are still playing hard and working hard at it. That’s all I can ask right now.”
