Vidalia visits Madison By Joey Martin Oct 25, 2022

Vidalia High's football team looks to improve its No. 21 ranking in Division III non-select as the Vikings travel to Tallulah to face a Madison team that is 0-4 in District 2-2A."If we win this game we have an opportunity to move up, and maybe get into the top 16," said Vidalia coach Michael Norris.Madison is 3-5 overall, and ranked No. 33 in Division III. Vidalia is 5-3 on the season with two games remaining."Madison has a couple of really good athletes" Norris said. "Our kids need to be excited about playing this game and having a chance to improve their ranking."Vidalia will close out its regular season on Thursday, November 3 at home against Oak Grove for Senior Night.
