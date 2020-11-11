Two teams coming off big wins meet Friday in Mangham as Vidalia travels to take on the unbeaten Dragons.
Mangham upset Ferriday 42-36 in Ferriday Friday.
The Dragons are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A power rankings behind Many.
Vidalia, 1-3 is sitting at No. 31.
"We just have to go out and execute," said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. "They have an outstanding team. Their quarterback (Kaleb Pleasant) is a very good. He does a tremendous job for them."
Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher said his team has to put the Ferriday win behind them and focus on the Vikings.
"I told our kids enjoy the win, but on Monday start getting ready for Vidalia," Wilcher said. "We've always had good games and I don't expect anything different this year."
