Vidalia visits Mangham By Joey Martin Oct 6, 2021 2 hrs ago

Vidalia High hits the road Friday as the Vikings visit Class 2A state semifinalist Mangham in a District 2-2A contest.Vidalia fell to Mangham 44-14 last year. The Vikings surprised the Dragons early, taking an 8-6 lead before Mangham scored twice to take a 24-8 halftime lead.Mangham defeated Ferriday 36-0 Friday. Jalen Williams rushed for 239 yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns for the Dragons."We certainly have to contain him," said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. "The present a really good challenge for us." Norris said quarterback Sema'j Hayes, who left the game by ambulance last Friday against General Trass, practiced Monday and should be ready to play.Vidalia is 1-4 on the season, having to forfeit two games because of Covid positive cases, while falling to General Trass 48-o on Friday."Vidalia has several outstanding athletes," Wilcher said. "They played us really tough last year. We're focusing on getting better each week. I think we are improving."
