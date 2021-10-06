Vidalia High hits the road Friday as the Vikings visit Class 2A state semifinalist Mangham in a District 2-2A contest.

Vidalia fell to Mangham 44-14 last year. The Vikings surprised the Dragons early, taking an 8-6 lead before Mangham scored twice to take a 24-8 halftime lead.

Mangham defeated Ferriday 36-0 Friday.

Jalen Williams rushed for  239 yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns for the Dragons.

“We certainly have to contain him,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “The present a really good challenge for us.”

Norris said quarterback Sema’j Hayes, who left the game by ambulance last Friday against General Trass, practiced Monday and should be ready to play.

Vidalia is 1-4 on the season, having to forfeit two games because of Covid positive cases, while falling to General Trass 48-o on Friday.

“Vidalia has several outstanding athletes,” Wilcher said. “They played us really tough last year. We’re focusing on getting better each week. I think we are improving.”

  

