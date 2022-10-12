Vidalia welcomes Rayville for Homecoming By Joey Martin Oct 12, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia High looks to snap a two-game losing streak as the Vikings host Rayville Friday for Homecoming.“We’ve got Homecoming, and we still have a shot at hosting a first-round playoff game,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “There’s plenty to play for at this stage.”The top 28 teams in Division III in non-select advance to the playoffs. The top four receive a first-round bye.Vidalia, 4-2, is sitting at No. 16 in the Division III non-select power rankings. Rayille, 1-5, is sitting at No. 30.The Hornets picked up their first win of the season Friday with a 42-0 shutout win over Madison.“They are long and athletic on the edge, like they always are,” Norris said. “They have a lot of speed. If we can do the things we’re capable to doing, we can be competitive.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vidalia High First Round Michael Norris Sport Playoff Game Bye Homecoming Losing Streak Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Ferriday Garden Club 3 hrs ago FERRIDAY GARDEN Club and Ferriday Fire Department decorated Louisiana Avenue for Fall. Pictu… Read moreFerriday Garden Club Wildlife Management Around Homes & Landscapes Article 3 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library on Thursday, October 2… Read moreWildlife Management Around Homes & Landscapes Article Score high on ACT 3 hrs ago Improve your ACT scores at Concordia Parish Library. Read moreScore high on ACT COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSterlington prepares for rematch against No. 1 UnionOCS starts fast, forces running clock late in dominant win over St. FrederickMethodist churches mull stand against LGBT frontCarroll outlasts Wossman in triple overtime battleWest Monroe native builds on Seabees 80-year legacyCarroll enters Top 10 of LSWA pollsMARTIN: Who's ready for Union vs. Sterlington?The Ouachita Citizen prevails over city, Mayo in records disputeClayton writes 400 citations in two daysRuff Ryders return to school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart (1)Methodist churches mull stand against LGBT front (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.