Vidalia High looks to break a four-game losing streak as the Vikings welcome Rayville Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
Two of those losses were to Jonesboro-Hodge and LaSalle because the Vikings had to forfeit for COVID-19 reasons.
Rayville is led by head coach Joseph Purvis, who has applied for the Vidalia head coaching job in the past.
“We know he wants to come in here and go away with a win,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris.
Rayville comes in with a 4-2 record, having beaten Ferriday 52-50 three weeks ago.
“We think we match up well with them,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “It’s a big challenge for our guys to go in focused and execute. We made too many mistakes against Mangham, and we’ve worked hard to correct those mistakes.”
Norris said a win over Rayville would give his team good momentum down the stretch.
“I always tell our guys that the next game is the most important,” Norris said. “This is a big game for us.”
Purvis’ wife, Kayla, is from Vidalia.
“It’s always fun to play in front of family,” Purvis said. “But for me it’s another game. We certainly want to play well and get that foul taste out of our mouths from the Madison game.”
Rayville fell to Madison 38-36 on Friday.
“It was one of those deals where we had a lot of opportunities, but just didn’t get it done,” Purvis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.