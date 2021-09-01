Sicily Island was unable to play in the Vidalia Jamboree Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, but the Tigers plan on being there Friday to open their season at Vidalia in Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“We should be ready to go,” said Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers. “We hope to get in a couple of practices this week. Our offense and defense is pretty much set, we just need to work on our kicking game and special teams. We’re looking forward to playing in a real game. We’re going to show up and do the best we can do.”
Vidalia head football coach Micheal Norris said Sicily Island always has plenty of athletes.
“They always play us well, and it’s usually a very competitive ball game.” Norris said. “I thought we made a lot of improvement from our scrimmage (against Buckeye) to our jamboree.. I think a lot of that has to do with being back in school. We have rarely had the same offensive line in practice. And we have to clean up some things on defense. We have some depth issues that we need to take care of because you always have to have your players on the sideline ready to step up.”
Shavers replaces long-time coach Donald Money, who retired at the end of last school year, but is continuing teaching at Sicily Island High School.
Shavers served as head coach in football in 2016, and has served as assistant football coach in the past.
”Being at a small school we don’t have a lot of male certified teachers, so I stepped up to plate.
Ricky Tolliver will continue to run the offense.
(0) comments
