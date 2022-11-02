Vidalia High defeated Madison 36-12 Friday in Tallulah to assure themselves of a winning season and a playoff position in the Division III non-select playoffs.
The contest was stopped early in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out following a Madison touchdown.
On film, a Madison player blocked Vidalia’s Chris Brooks onto the track way outside the field, and then said something to a player on his way back.
“The next thing I know is that there are punches being thrown,” Norris said.
Madison players left their sideline, while Vidalia coaches kept most of their players on the sideline.
Thirty-five Madison players were ejected after the game was called, while four Vidalia players have been ejected.
“Ninety-five percent of our team handled it well,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “But a couple didn’t handle it the right way. I understand wanting to have your teammates back, but you don’t get to pick the consequences of your actions. But it is what it is.”
Ejected from the game for Vidalia were Chris Brooks, Jalin Hueing, Courtlyn Brooks and Louis Jordan.
Vidalia led Madison 14-6 at halftime.
“We did what we do in the first half, we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and mental mistakes,” Norris said. “We missed some big plays and some assignments.”
The Vikings then increased their lead to 36-6 in the third quarter.
“We cleaned some of that stuff up, and played how we are capable of playing,” Norris said. “It was a big win for us. I thought despite the mistakes, we came out ready to play.”
Vidalia was led defensively by Devin Jackson with 11 tackles.
Kabari Davis collected 10 tackles and recovered a fumble.
James Brixey finished the game with five tackles.
The Division III non-select playoff bracket will be released Sunday.
