Vidalia High baseball coach Mike Norris was recently named head football coach for the Vikings.
His Viking baseball team had to come up with its own goal line stand at the end of the game to preserve an 18-14 win over Adams County Christian School in Natchez."It was a good win for us," said Norris, whose team improved to 2-6. "We had a lot of guys step up. We just ask them to do the simple things and compete at the plate. They've known they can do it and they are finally doing it."
The game was played in a light rain throughout.
The Vikings jumped out to a 16-4 lead before ACCS scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to make a game out of it.
"The last two innings the mound was pretty wet and our young guys were having a tough time adjusting," Norris said.
Vidalia's Peyton Fort kept ACCS in check for five innings, allowing only two earned runs and striking out six.
Fort missed most of last season after tearing his ACL and MCL.
"We have Peyton on a pitch count right now," Norris said
Vidalia answered with six runs in the sixth as Brett Walsworth homered and Brandon Bozeman doubled.
Vidalia, which finished with 13 hits, scored three in the top of the seventh. ACCS answered with two in the bottom of the seventh.
Walsworth finished with four hits.
Bozeman totaled four hits and two walks.
C.J. Chatman collected two hits and walked twice.
Luke Williamson and Tyrin Jordan both walked twice.
Vidalia dropped a pair of games at Thibodaux as the Tigers defeated the Vikings 19-4 and 12-1.
Former Vidalia High assistant coach Greg Naquin is an assistant coach at Thibodaux.
Vidalia collected eight hits in the 19-4 loss to the Tigers.
C.J. Chatman had two hits for Vidalia.
The Vikings committed four errors.
Vidalia lost to Thibodaux 12-1 in its second game.
The Vikings totaled four hits, with Adam Eames and Trey Johnson both collecting singles.
Vidalia hosts Cathedral Friday with a junior varsity game slated for 4 p.m. followed by the varsity game.
Vidaila's home game scheduled against Mize on Saturday has been cancelled. Vidalia hosts Buckeye Monday.
