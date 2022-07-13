The Concordia 8-under All-Stars went 2-2 in the Dixie Youth District 5 Tournament held in Vidalia.

Concordia fell to Monroe 11-1 in its first game, but stayed alive with a 19-4 win over West Carroll.

After defeating Morehouse 27-0, Concordia was eliminated by Winnsboro on Saturday.

Concordia led Winnsboro 9-5 going into the top of the sixth, but Winnsboro scored six runs and held Concordia scoreless in the bottom of the sixth for an 11-9 win.

Winnsboro defeated Rayville in the championship game after Rayville had forced a second game.

The Concordia A and Concordia B 7-umder teams went 1-2 in the 7-under T-Ball Tournament in Tioga.

The Concordia 10-year-old all-stars host the North Regional Tournament beginning Friday in Vidalia.

Concordia will face Monroe on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. on Field 3 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.

Other opening games have Rayville against Caldwell, Winnsboro against Delhi and East Ouachita against West Carroll.

Vidalia’s Little League T-Ball All-Star team fell to Lake Charles 26-25 in the state finals Tuesday in Broussard. 

Vidalia was scheduled to play Monday night, but that game was postponed to Tuesday.

Vidalia fell to Westlake 36-27 in its first game, defeated Shreveport 19-5 in its second game and advanced with a 25-0 win over Desoto. 

Vidalia’s 9-10 Minor League All-Star team fell to Lake Charles 13-3, blanked Moss Bluff 21-0 before falling to Lake Charles 13-6 Tuesday. Sterlington defeated Lake Charles 6-2 for the championship.

Vidalia avenged its loss to Westlakewith a 26-12 win to advance to the finals.

Vidalia’s 7-under Little League team went 1-2 at state.

The Vidalia 16-under All-Stars are co-hosting the regional tournament in Alexandria. beginning July 22.

