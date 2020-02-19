Vidalia senior Devin Green is joining his former coach, while Viking teammates Demond Crumpton, and Cam’Ron Randall will be part of the very first Lafayette Community Christian College, a new member of the NJCAA.
“These guys chewed up a lot of the same mud and dirt together,” said newly-named Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris. “It’s great to see them rewarded for their hard work.”
The 5-foot-6, 140-pound Green played for Jeff Hancock when he was a freshman at Vidalia. Hancock was an assistant coach at a small college in Texas before recently accepting the head coaching job at Highland Community College in Highland, Ks.
Green rushed for 1,211 yards with 10 touchdowns last year as a senior.
“I’m very excited about playing for Coach Hancock again,” Green said. “I’m going to do my best up there and make the best of this opportunity I’ll play running back, wide receiver and return kicks. I’ve always had to prove I can play because of my size. I’m ready to do that again”
Crumpton looks to play linebacker or defensive tackle at Lafayette Community Christian College.
“This is a special moment,” Crumpton said. “I’m going up there to ball out and keep my grades up. I feel good about stepping in and contributing.”
Randall rushed for 800 yards and also collected 61 total tackles and an interception.
“They are looking at me at running back and wide receiver,” Randall said. “I want to play running back. I need to get stronger and keep improving my grades.”
