One of Michael Norris’ final acts as head football coach at Vidalia High was fulfilling a promise.
Norris, who resigned as head coach at Vidalia last December, was on hand Friday in the Vidalia High Library for the signing of three Viking football players.
Sema’J Hayes and Chris Brooks will be attending Louisiana Christian University, while Zion Buck signed with Central State University in Wilberforce, Oh.
“When I first got here, they said you had to go to other schools in the area to go to the next level,” said Norris, whose first year as head football coach were when all three signees were freshmen. “But with these three we will have had 13 sign since I have been here. These are fine young men who will be successful at the next level. I am very proud of them.”
All three players will be playing wide receiver at their colleges. Brooks played wide receiver defensive back, while Hayes was quarterback and defensive back, and Buck played running back and linebacker.
Hayes said Louisiana Christian University in Pineville felt like home.
“I just feel like I can make an impact like I did here,” said Hayes, the 2022 All-Parish Player of the Year.
Hayes completed 116 of 212 passes for 1,641 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 421 yards on 99 carries and 12 TDs.
Hayes also had 20 solo tackles and 15 assists on defense, intercepting two passes.
Hayes played wide receiver in the Gridiron All-American Bowl in Orange Beach, Al., in December He caught two touchdowns passes for his West team, which defeated the East.
His last touchdown pass reception, one that covered six yards, was toward the back of the end zone where Hayes went over the defensive back for the catch.
Hayes, the 2022 All-Parish Player of the Year, said he visited a number of schools before making his final decision.
“It feels good to be recognized,” he said. “To know only seven percent of high school football players get offered or sign with a college humbling. I am very blessed.”
Hayes said it will also be nice to concentrate on one position.
“It’s still going to be tough, but I think it makes it more simple,” he said. “I can just concentrate on getting better and better as a receiver.”
Buck caught 35 passes for 545 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings this past season.
Buck played in the Gridiron All-American Bowl in Orange Beach.
Buck was recruited by Central State quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Michael Whitley, who grew up in Vidalia.
“I think this is a great opportunity for me,” Buck said. “I’m going up there and show a lot of heart. No one from Vidalia ever played there, so this is big to me. Playing wide receiver is a dream position for me. And I want to show young people around here that you can play college ball going to Vidalia.”
Buck also returned 12 kickoffs for 283 yards and three punts for 110 yards.
He returned two punts against Block for touchdowns, including a 65-yarder.
“I talked to them about returning kicks,” Buck said. “I would love to continue doing that.”
Whitley said Buck is an outstanding athlete.
“Zion is really explosive with the ball in his hand,” Whitley said. “And he’s very passionate. He can play a lot of positions, but we usually let them work out at the position of their choice when the come in.”
Chris Brooks caught 32 passes for 498 yards and six TDs his senior season.
“They were the only school that reached out to me, so I feel I have something to prove,” Brooks said. “I’m going to do everything I can do to keep moving up on the team. I’m just glad to get this opportunity, and still play the game that I love.”
