Vidalia High’s football team saved its best for the last regular season game, blanking Delhi Charter 24-0 Friday in Delhi.
“The kids wanted it, and they played like they wanted it,” said Vidalia High head football coach Rob Faircloth.
The win propelled the 3-7 Vikings from No. 36 in the Class 2A power rankings to No. 31 and a first-round playoff date at Many Friday.
“I was happy and pleased,” Faircloth said. “But we still made too many mistakes.”
Devin Green scored first for the Vikings.
Green went over the 1,00-yard mark in rushing last week against Mangham.
Green has scored 10 touchdowns this season.
The next two scores were pick sixes as Cam’ron Randall intercepted a pass and returned it for a score.
Randall now has seven touchdowns on the season, and close to 500 rushing yards.
Christian Wright returned a Delhi Charter pass for a touchdown.
Randall scored the final Vidalia touchdown.
Wright also picked off another pass.
C.J. Chatman finished with 12 tackles, four for losses, and had two sacks.
“Our defense played lights out,” Faircloth said.
The win dropped Delhi Charter from No. 32 to No. 34 and out of the playoffs.
This year marks the third straight season Vidalia has advanced to the playoffs
The Vikings were 5-25 from 2014-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.