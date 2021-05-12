Vidalia High’s football team completed spring drills with a scrimmage against East Feliciana Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
“There were things that surprised us, good and bad,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “We made a lot of mental mistakes. We’ve got young kids. We had a lot of blown assignments. I had one player come up to me and say we come out one day and have a good practice, and then the next two days are not so good. They are starting to learn. Football is not our biggest problem. We have to build a culture first. They have to learn how to practice, how to have the right attitude, how to perform in the classroom and on the field.”
Norris said the spring practice was very productive.
“The scrimmage was big for us because we have something on film that they can watch,” Norris said. “You can’t hide from that.”
Vidalia finished 1-5 last season, losing a hard-fought Class 2A first-round playoff contest 28-16 to No. 4 St. Helena in Gillsburg Friday.
St. Helena advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2018, played for a state championship in 2017 and advanced to the semifinals in 2016.
The Vikings, who posted one win, were the No. 29 seed.
The Vikings open the 2021 football season
