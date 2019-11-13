Vidalia High boys coach Robert Sanders is counting on several new starters after losing four seniors from last year’s squad, which finished 13-16, losing to Port Allen 54-45 in a first-round playoff contest.
Senior RayJay Ransom is the top returning scorer at 18 points a game.
Other seniors are Curtis Washington and Jashun Gordon.
“We’re still waiting to see how many come out after football is over,” Sanders said.
Calvin Johnson is the lone junior for now, while sophomores are Christian Wright, Joseph Dunbar and Trevon Hill.
The lone freshmen right now is Sema’J Hayes.
“We didn’t win a lot of games over the summer, but the guys got in a lot of experience,” Sanders said. “We’re going to have to be more up-tempo than usual because we don’t have a lot of height.
Sanders said the Vikings hope to build off of the playoff game from last year.
“Even though most of our guys now weren’t starting,” he said. “We need to play well early and gain some confidence.”
Sanders said the district race is wide open, especially with Madison dropping down from Class 3A into Vidalia’s 2A district.
“Rayville lost some key people, but they are always tough,” Sanders said. “Ferriday will once again be good. It’s going to be very competitive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.