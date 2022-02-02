Vidalia High Vikings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-35 win over Beekman Charter Friday in Vidalia.

The Vikings, 7-12, are ranked No. 38 in the Class 2A power rankings.

“If we can pick up a couple of more wins, we should be in good shape to make the playoffs,” said Vidalia boys coach Damus Smith.

The Vikings led 16-3 after one period and 4-16 at halftime.

“I had three starters pick up two fouls in the first half, so I had to sit them on the bench most of the second quarter,” Smith said.

The Vikings outscored the Tigers 21-9 in the third period and 15-10 in the final period.

Sema’J Hayes led Vidalia with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Chris Brooks added 16 and Trenton Davis 13.

“We did a good job defensively,” Smith said. “Our press worked well, the best it’s been all year. They had a real good guard

The Vikings made 8-of-11 free throws.

The Lady Vikings fell to Beekman 61-18.

Kirstin Grove led Vidalia with 10 points.

Vidalia, 0-16, are ranked No. 52 in the Class 2A power rankings.

Vidalia hosts Mangham Friday.

The Vikings travel to Rayville Tuesday before hosting Madison Parish on February 11. 

