Vikings down Block By Joey Martin Dec 15, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vidalia's Louis Jordan goes up for a score as Block's Damarion Carter defends the play. By Wes Faulk Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia High used a career-high 35 points by Trenton Davis to hold off Block 78-74 Friday in Vidalia.The Vikings held a double digit lead throughout most of the contest.“We got a little bit out of control in the fourth quarter,” said Vidalia boys coach Damus Smith. “Block is very scrappy,” Smith is in his first year as head boys basketball coach after Vidalia did not play basketball last season because of COVID-19.“It’s been real hard getting in real-game mode,” Smith said. “We are having to many turnovers and missing free throws which we work on every day.”Chris Brooks added 19 points for Vidalia, while Sema’j Hayes netted 10.The Lady Vikings led Block in the second half, but ran into foul trouble, eventual falling to the Lady Bears 41-36.“We are showing improvement,” said Lady Viking coach Tema Larry. “But we’re missing too many easy shots.”Madeline Foley led Vidalia with 17 points. Kirstin Grove added nine. Vidalia will compete in the Jena Tournament Thursday and Friday.The Lady Vikings face Winnfield Thursday at 6 p.m. and Jena Friday at 7:30 p.m.Vidalia’s boys face Jena Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Grant Friday at 3 p.m.Vidalia played at West Feliciana Tuesday.The results of that contest are in today’s A section.Vidalia hosts Tensas Tuesday.The Vikings will take off for the Christmas break before competing in the Sicily Island Tournament. Tags Vidalia Vikings Sport Basketball Damus Smith Jena Tournament Boys Contest Block 