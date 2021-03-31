Lane Dean singled in Braden Goldman in the bottom of the eighth to give Vidalia a 9-8 win over Rayville in a District 2-2A contest Monday in Vidalia,
The win was the second straight district win for the Vikings, but even more special for first-year coach Nicholas Kennedy, whose dad, Nic, was on hand for his first Viking game with his son as head coach.
“That was really special,” Nicholas said. “That was a big win for us.”
Goldman scored after being hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch and moved on to third base on a bunt by Tyrin Jordan.
Brett Walsworth continued his hot hitting ways with three hits in five at-bats.
Jake Spears and Luke Williamson had two hits each.
Gage Cupstid started before Peyton Fort took over in the fifth inning.
After falling to Delhi Charter 9-4 on Friday in Vidalia, Kennedy held an impromptu post-game practice before the team traveled to Delhi Saturday hoping to prevent being swept by the Gators.
“I think they got the message,” Kennedy said after Vidalia defeated Delhi Charter 6-3. “I told them losing two of three games is bad, but if we would have lost all three it would have put us in a hole we may not have been able to get out of. They came out with a great attitude and took care of business.”
Luke Williamson pitched all seven innings, striking out six and allowing one earned run.
“That was huge,” Kennedy said. “We needed that from Luke.”
Walsworth continued his hot streak, going 4-for-5 at the plate.
Gage Cupstid had two hits, while Jake Spears, Lane Dean, Tyrin Jordan, Williamson and Adam Eames had one hit each.
Vidalia plays at Rayville Thursday.
