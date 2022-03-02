Vidalia High’s baseball team failed to have a runner reach base in two games at the Grace Christian Tournament on Thursday in Alexandria.

The Vikings lost to Grant 12-0 and to Buckeye 15-0.

“That was one of the worst I’ve ever been a part of,” said first-year Viking head coach Seth Thompson. “And it’s literally all mental.”

Thompson applauded the effort from outfielder Kaden Trahern.

“He just joined the team, and goes all out all the time,” Thompson said.

Tyrin Jordan was part of a double play and Trey Goldman pitched one inning.

“That was the first time for Trey to pitch, and he did a good job,” Thompson said.

Vidalia fell to Jena 12-2 on Saturday in the tournament.

“We had 10 baserunners, which was a season high,” Thompson said. “I felt better after that game because the guys battled and were more into it, despite 30-degree temperatures.”

Gabe Cupstid doubled and singled for Vidalia. Gabe Rushing doubled.

Braden Goldman and Kaden Trahern each singled.

Vidalia plays at Family Community Christian School Thursday and faces Kilbourne Friday in the Harrisonburg Tournament.

Vidalia plays at Buckeye Tuesday.

  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.