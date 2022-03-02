Vikings drop games at tournament By Joey Martin Mar 2, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia High’s baseball team failed to have a runner reach base in two games at the Grace Christian Tournament on Thursday in Alexandria.The Vikings lost to Grant 12-0 and to Buckeye 15-0.“That was one of the worst I’ve ever been a part of,” said first-year Viking head coach Seth Thompson. “And it’s literally all mental.” Thompson applauded the effort from outfielder Kaden Trahern.“He just joined the team, and goes all out all the time,” Thompson said.Tyrin Jordan was part of a double play and Trey Goldman pitched one inning.“That was the first time for Trey to pitch, and he did a good job,” Thompson said. Vidalia fell to Jena 12-2 on Saturday in the tournament.“We had 10 baserunners, which was a season high,” Thompson said. “I felt better after that game because the guys battled and were more into it, despite 30-degree temperatures.”Gabe Cupstid doubled and singled for Vidalia. Gabe Rushing doubled.Braden Goldman and Kaden Trahern each singled.Vidalia plays at Family Community Christian School Thursday and faces Kilbourne Friday in the Harrisonburg Tournament.Vidalia plays at Buckeye Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Church news Feb 23, 2022 Bible study slated for First Baptist Read more Sanders chosen Elementary Student Of Year Feb 23, 2022 Sadie Lea Sanders, a Monterey School fifth grader, has been named Concordia Parish’s Elemen… Read more Hall selected high school Student of Year Feb 23, 2022 Brooklyn Hall, an 18 year old at Concordia Parish Academy for Math, Science and Technology, … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?Chief, officers could face chargesWild fast start sends No. 5 Ouachita to quarterfinalsClaiborne Christian girls claim Division V State ChampionshipMARTIN: State titles have become the norm for Northeast Louisiana baseballPolar Bear Classic results: West Monroe's win over Barbe highlights weekendNo upsets this time: West Monroe beats Southwood to advanceWest Monroe woman arrested for aggravated flight from officerWossman girls clinch state tournament berthSEDD questions Ellis’ funding proposal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.