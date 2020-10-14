Vidalia High finally hits the field Friday after missing the first two weeks because of Covid-19.
The Vikings’ scheduled games at West Ouachita and Caldwell were cancelled.
Vidalia opens its season Friday against Rayville for Homecoming and Senior Night.
Rayville lost to Union 62-12 in its opener, and fell to Ferriday 28-12 Friday.
“We are jumping right into the fire,” said Vidalia coach Mike Norris. “You’re biggest improvement is usually from week one to week two. They have a huge advantage there. We had our scrimmage against Jena and got a little idea of the kids who want to compete. They have a lot of athleticism and big players.”
Norris said it has been tough on the coaches and players being idle the last two weeks.
“We could be playing the Green Bay Packers and we would still be excited about playing,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of sophomores and freshmen, but I know they will go out and compete hard.”
The contest will actually be a bit of a Homecoming for Rayville coach Joseph Purvis, whose wife Kayla is from Vidalia.
“We’re excited about coming to Vidalia Friday,” Purvis said. “We don’t know a lot about Vidalia, but we have to worry about where we are doing and not doing. We’re focusing on lining up correctly, and doing a better job of tackling and blocking. At the end of the day it’s about if the kids make a play or not.”
(0) comments
