Vidalia High may have missed the playoffs, but the Vikings ended the season on a high note, defeating Sicily Island on Thursday before sweeping Rayville in a doubleheader Friday.
The Vikings ended their season at 5-20, finishing at No. 39 in the Class 2A power rankings.
The top 32 teams advanced to the playoffs.
“Being the last game I didn’t know what to expect — whether some kids would be trying to pad their stats or swing for the fence,” said first-year Viking coach Seth Thompson. “But they played real baseball, and I was proud of the way they approached the game. I was proud of the way they competed in our last three games. It was a good way to end the year, and we’ll look to build on that.”
Vidalia defeated Rayville 16-0 in the first game, and 10-0 in the second game.
In the 16-0 win over the Hornets, senior Braden Goldman allowed two hits and was 3-for-3 at the plate. Goldman is one of three seniors on the Vidalia team.
Luke Williamson and Gage Cupstid had two hits each.
In the second game, Gage Cupstid pitched a no-hitter, striking out 11.
Jake Spears and Wiliamson both singled and walked.
Gabe Rushing singled.
Vidalia ended a 9-game losing streak with an 18-6 win over Sicily Island Thursday in Vidalia.
Senior Tyrin Jordan threw 60 pitches and had seven strikeouts before Trey Goldman came in for 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits.
“Those are both great stories,” Thompson said. “Tyrin has not been able to pitch all year because of elbow issues, but pitched against Sicily Island. “I kept a close watch on him. He did a great job before he got arm fatigue. Trey just kind of joined the team to add a lot to our dugout atmosphere. But he threw bullpen one day, and liked it. I would put him in now in any varsity game.”
Gabe Rushing led the Vikings at the plate with two hits.
Jake Spears, Clay Watts, Luke Williamson and Braden Goldman had a hit each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.