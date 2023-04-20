Vidalia High ended its season with a two-game winning streak as the Vikings defeated Avoyelles 6-5 in eight innings Monday in Moreauviile.
The Vikings finished their season at No. 25, one spot short of making the playoffs.
Vidalia, 8-9, had 20.7059, just behind Church Point at 20958.83.
“We overcame adversity we would not have overcome earlier in the year,” said Vidalia head coach Seth Thompson. “I would have loved to have made the playoffs, but this may have been the perfect ending for us. We learned a lot this year, and hope to build on these two final games.”
Vidalia scored the winning run in the top of the eighth after Gage Cupstid held Avoyelles without a run after the Mustangs loaded the bases with no one out, striking out the first batter, forcing a line drive out to the second batter, and throwing out the third batter.
TJ Williams started the eighth with a single and scored when Gage Cupstid singled and the ball was overthrown.
Williams pitched four innings, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking two.
Cupstid pitched the final four innings, allowing two hits.
Williams finished with two singles and two walks in the contest.
Clay Watts led Vidalia with three hits.
Luke Williamson singled twice, wile Jake Spears singled and freshman Aiden Huffman had his first career hit with a single.
On Saturday, Vidalia ended its home schedule with a 10-7 win over Harrisonburg at Recreation District 3 Complex.
The Vikings took advantage of nine walks and nine hit batters by Harrisonburg pitchers.
Leading 5-4, Jake Spears entered the game in relief for the Vikings and tossed three straight scoreless innings.
“Jake battled hard,” Thompson said. “He kept his composure despite our errors. He controlled the environment.”
