Vidalia High was finally able to join the party after missing the first two weeks of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association season because of Covid-19, falling to Rayville 48-22 Friday night in Vidalia.
“These kids practiced 12 weeks with no promise of a game, so it was good to see them go out there and give a great effort,” said Viking first-year head football coach Michael Norris. “We made some mistakes, but there were a lot of good things out there. The first quarter really hurt us, but I thought we outplayed them in the third quarter. They only had a couple of long drives, and one of those we allowed them yardage because of penalties.”
The game was Vidalia’s Homecoming and Senior Night.
Rayville used a 52-yard run by Jalen Qualls to score on a 15-yard pass from Za’len Hedgman to Kovocea Jackson with 7:15 remaining in the first period.
A miss-hit kick after the score gave Vidalia possession at midfield.
Vidalia quarterback Sema’j Hayes, behind center for the first time in his career, passed 13 yards to Nickaloes Banks. Hayes then hit Chris Brooks for 10 yards. After two plays moved it to the Hornet 1-yard line, Hayes dropped the snap picked it up and ran into the end zone. Hayes ran in the conversion to put the Vikings up 8-6.
Rayville, which started out with two tough games against Union and Ferriday then returned a pooch kickoff 60 yards for a score as Jackson took it all the way down the left sideline.
On Vidalia’s next possession, Rayville’s Devon Ellis intercepted a Viking pass on the line and rumbled 20 yards for a score.
Kabari Davis of Vidalia recovered a Rayville fumble on a punt at the Hornet 23, but the Vikings were unable to capitalize on the turnover.
The Hornets went up 26-8 on a 20-yard TD pass from Hedgman to Jackson.
Banks scored both Viking touchdowns in the second half.
“There were a lot of positives we need to build on,” Norris said. “I certainly was not disappointed with the effort.”
Vidalia visits General Trass in Lake Providence Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.