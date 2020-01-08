Vidalia High boys and girls started off the New Year with setbacks as the Vikings fell to Avoyelles 51-39, while the Lady Vikings fell to Avoyelles 54-47.
"We just need more consistency," said Vidalia coach Robert Sanders. "The second quarter killed us."
Vidaila's boys were tied with Avoyelles 12-12 after the first period, but the Mustangs outscored the Vikings outscored the Viknigs 16-4 in the second quarter.
Both teams scored 23 points in the second half.
RayJay Ransom led Vidalia with 13 points, while Curtis Washington added 12.
The Vikings only shot 10 free throws in the contest, but made all 10, with Washington hitting 6-of-6 and Ransom making 4-of-4.
The Lady Vikings fell to the Lady Mustangs 54-47.
JaMya Smith led Vidalia with 17 points.
Vidalia tipped off District 2-2A play at Madison Tuesday. Those results are in today's A section.
The Viings host General Trass Friday.
Vidalia will also be at home on Tuesday as the Vikings host Beekman Charter of Bastrop in a 2-2A contest.
