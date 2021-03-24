Delhi Charter scored five runs in the sixth inning on its way to an 11-6 win over Vidalia Monday in Delhi.
The Vikings scored three runs in the first and seventh innings.
Vidalia finished with 12 hits and committed only one error.
“To say that’s a game we should have won is and understatement,” said Vidalia coach Nicholas Kennedy. “That sixth inning hurt us big time. We’ll bounce back. We just have to get our priorties in order.”
Peyton Fort led the Vikings with three hits. Brett Walsworth and Luke Williamson finished with two each.
Gabe Cupstid, Lane Dean and Tyrin Jordan had one hit each.
The Vikings are scheduled to host Delhi Charter on Thursday. The two teams meet in Delhi on Saturday.
