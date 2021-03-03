Franklin Parish scored five runs in the third and sixth innings on its way to a 14-5 win over Vidalia Thursday in Winnsboro.
The Vikings are 0-3.
“The score looks worse than it was,” said Vidalia head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “We had 20 at-bats and only struck out six times. We only walked three batters, so it was so much better.”
The Patriots finished with 13 hits, while Vidalia had four.
Vidalia had two errors in the game.
Franklin Parish committed four errors in the contest.
Jake Spears led Vidalia with three hits.
Brett Walsworth added a 3-run home run for Vidalia.
Cabe Cloessner had three hits for Franklin Parish, including a inside the park home run.
Dylan Hackney had two hits and and a walk, while Baylor Cobb added two hits
Bryce Curtis had two hits and a walk.
Eli Foster added a 3-run double for the Patriots.
Connor Perritt pitched four innings for the Patriots.
Xavier Harveston drew a walk for Vidalia.
Cobb and Bryce Curtis each walked for Franklin Parish.
Peyton Fort had six strikeouts for Vidalia.
Spears pitched three innings.
Franklin Parish lost to St. Frederick 8-3 in its season-opener on February 23.
“We had a lot of mental mistakes,” Kidd said. “We got a runner on base every inning, but had a couple players picked off at crucial times. But I still thought it was a productive loss.”
Chandler Easterling had two of the Patriots’ seven hits.
“They scored seven runs in the first inning off passed balls and walks,” Kidd said. “Came came in and allowed only one run over 31/3 innings.”
Central Privatescored six runs in the fourth inning and added 14 in the fifth on its way to a 22-5 win over Vidalia Saturday.
The game was played at Liberty Park in Natchez as the Recreation District No. 2 big baseball park had backstop damage from the winter storm.
Vidalia scored four runs in the fourth inning.
The Vikings committed seven errors in the contest.
Collecting one hit each for Vidalia were Luke Williamson, Jake Spears, Peyten Fort and Lane Dean.
“It was a long day,” Kennedy said. “There seems to be two innings every game where we put ourselves in big holes. But it’s way too early to hit the panic button. It’s a long season.”
Vidalia plays at West Feliciana in St. Francisville on Friday.
