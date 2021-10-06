After stopping General Trass on its first two possessions, including on a fourth-and-one at the Vidalia 10-yard line, the floodgates opened for the Panthers, who spoiled Homecoming night for the Vikings with a 48-0 win.
The contest was delayed 40 minutes by lightning.
“We’re still trying to teach how to overcome adversity,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “We’re still working on building character.”
After a scoreless first half, General Trass blocked a Vidalia punt inside the Viking 15-yard line with 8:50 remaining in the second quarter.
Panther quarterback Wydette Williams then passed to Markel Norris for 25 yards and the first touchdown of the game.
“That changed the momentum,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells. “We came out a bit stagnant, but once we got going we were able to get back to doing the things we are capable of doing.”
“We have to learn to adapt when bad things happen,” Norris said. “That changed the game at that point.”
A Viking fumble on Vidalia’s next possession led to another TD run by Kameron Williams, who carried the ball twice, going 10 yards on the second carry to put the Panthers on the board.
General Trass senior quarterback Wydette Williams added to the Panther lead with a 48-yard run, bouncing outside and outrunning the Vidalia defense down the right sideline. It was Williams’ longest run of the season.
“He is big and athletic,” Norris said.
Wydette Williams rushed six times for 100 yards, while completing 10-of-16 passes for 180 yards.
Williams has 504 rushing yards through five games, and has passed for 710 more.
General Trass improved to 5-0 with the win.
The Panthers advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last year before losing to eventual state champion Many.
Vidalia travels to defend District 2-2A champion and state semifinalist Mangham Friday.
General Trass is back in action Friday at home against Delhi Charter.
The Panthers travel to Ferriday on Otober 15.
Vidalia returns home on October 15 against Raville, which upset Ferriday in Rayville on September 24 in the District 2-2A opener for both teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.